KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Marshawn Lynch ejected for shoving official, leaves Raiders game

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY Sports , KING 9:05 PM. PDT October 19, 2017

Marshawn Lynch was ejected in the second quarter of the Oakland Raiders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday for shoving an official.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters delivered a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, igniting a shoving match between several members of both teams.

Lynch ran into the scrum from the sideline and shoved line judge Julian Mapp, who was holding the running back.

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson said the Raiders told her Lynch left the stadium after his ejection.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Lynch's shove was "unacceptable."

Lynch had two carries for 9 yards before his ejection.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories