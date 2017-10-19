Marshawn Lynch ejected for shoving official, leaves Raiders game

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch in an altercation with the referees during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Coliseum. Photo: Kelley L. Cox / USA TODAY Sports.

Marshawn Lynch was ejected in the second quarter of the Oakland Raiders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday for shoving an official.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters delivered a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, igniting a shoving match between several members of both teams.

Lynch ran into the scrum from the sideline and shoved line judge Julian Mapp, who was holding the running back.

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson said the Raiders told her Lynch left the stadium after his ejection.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Lynch's shove was "unacceptable."

Lynch had two carries for 9 yards before his ejection.

