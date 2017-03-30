Local S. Carolina fan expresses excitement for Final Four

Mar 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Florida Gators in the finals of the East Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

SPOKANE, Wash. – In Spokane, it seems like just about everyone cannot stop talking about Gonzaga and the excitement is certainly building. But what if you were a South Carolina fan?

“I’m up here in enemy territory right now,” Joseph Kennerly, a University of South Carolina fan said.

That is how it feels to be surrounded by Zags fans.

“I feel like I am the only one because I have not met another South Carolina Gamecock fan out there,” Kennerly said.

Kennerly grew up in Greenville South Carolina, about an hour and a half from the University, so it is no surprise he became a diehard Gamecock.

“My whole family are University of South Carolina fans,” Kennerly said.

So when the Gamecocks punched their ticket to the Final Four, he could not contain his excitement.

“The expression I had, the excitement I have I really can’t express it because it’s our first year in the Final Four so it’s just a really big deal for us downtown there,” Kennerly said.

Kennerly is celebrating their historic NCAA run, despite all the hype surrounding Gonzaga.

He moved to Spokane six years ago and brought his love for the Gamecocks with him. Kennerly married his wife, a devoted GU fan and started a family.

Even though he is rooting for South Carolina, he appreciates all the passion GU fans have for their team.

“Ya’ll are really hyped about your teams just like we are back home,” Kennerly said.

