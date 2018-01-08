LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

It's time! The Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide for the College Football National Championship.

Check here for live updates from Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the night:

9:28PM: The Bulldogs drive down to the red zone, but settle for another field goal. Bulldogs 6, Crimson Tide 0 with 7:24 left in the second quarter.

9:02PM: The Dawgs get on the board first! A field goal makes it 3-0.

9PM: At the end of the first quarter, both teams are scoreless, but the Bulldogs are threatening.

8:23PM: Georgia receives the ball. QB Jake Fromm tosses an interception, giving Alabama the ball.

8:16PM: (Associated Press) President Donald Trump was on the field for the national anthem before the College Football Playoff national title game.

Trump walked onto the field accompanied by the ROTC units from Georgia and Alabama. He was greeted by mostly cheers from the crowd on hand to watch the game between Alabama and Georgia.

Trump waved to the crowd before the Zac Brown Band sang the anthem. Hand placed over his heart, Trump appeared to sing along at times.

No players were on the field yet. That's unlike the NFL, where some players this season protested racial injustice by kneeling during the anthem - often drawing Trump's ire.

7:07PM: (Associated Press) Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a bit of water dripping on to the sideline, seemingly coming from high above the field.



Around the 20-yard line on Alabama's side of the field, but off the playing field, a few drops could be spotted falling on to the green artificial turf.



A stadium security worker wearing a blue shirt was standing where the water was landing and had wets spots on his shirt.



There have been issues with the stadium's signature retractable roof since construction began on the facility. The roof has only been opened once for football since the stadium opened in August.

6:07PM: Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, has landed at Dobbins Air Force Base. Here's legislation he's set to sign.

6:00PM: The team has arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

5:36PM: The Dawgs have left their hotel for Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

5:30PM: The stadium gates are scheduled to open.

