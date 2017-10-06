Seattle sports radio host announces departure after reported prostitution bust

Mitch Levy, the longtime morning show host at Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle, confirmed Friday he is no longer with the station. The announcement comes less than two months after Levy was reportedly caught in a prostitution sting in Bellevue.

Levy made the announcement of his departure on Twitter, but without making specific reference to the allegations against him.

"As most of you know by now, my 23 year tenure at KJR is over. I am fully aware that I have disappointed so many - from the loved ones closest to me to all of you who have given me the opportunity to entertain you on weekday mornings. I'm deeply sorry," Levy said in a post on Twitter.

As most of you realize by now, my 23 year tenure at KJR is over. I am fully aware that I have disappointed so many.. pic.twitter.com/DAMyQ2MSGL — mitch levy (@kjrmitch) October 6, 2017

KJR confirmed the departure on Twitter.

Bellevue Police announced Sept. 2 it had arrested 110 men in an undercover operation aimed at online prostitution called "Operation On Demand." The buyers were arrested after showing up at a condo and agreeing to exchange money for sex.

The Seattle Times, citing a police report, wrote that Levy arrived at the condo and put $160 on a bedside table in anticipation of a half-hour of sex. Levy allegedly told one of the arresting detectives he was there for a massage. But the report indicated that the only reason anyone would have come to that location was to purchase sex.

"I'd like to thank KJR/iHeart Media for the golden opportunity that was never taken for granted," Levy went on to say in his Twitter post. "Co-hosts, producers, board operators, update people, interns, sales, and promotions people - Countless names that helped me hang around for a while. Thank you.

"And to all of you that allowed me the privilege of "appearing" on your radios, computers phones, etc, I will be forever indebted."

Levy has been an integral part of the Seattle sports scene since the mid-1990s.

During his tenure, the region has experienced three appearances in the Super Bowl and one championship by the Seattle Seahawks, as well as their near-move to Southern California; three appearances in the American League Championship Series by the Seattle Mariners, including the 1995 "Refuse to Lose" season and the 116 win season in 2001; the 1996 NBA Finals appearance by the Seattle SuperSonics and their move to Oklahoma City in 2008; two WNBA titles for the Seattle Storm; last year's MLS Cup title for the Seattle Sounders; the 2001 Rose Bowl title by the Washington Huskies and their appearance in last year's College Football Playoff, as well as their 0-12 season in 2008; and two appearances by the Washington State Cougars in the Rose Bowl.

"There have been so many indelible memories - catastrophic to euphoric - from the morning show on Tue, Sep 11, 2001 to Mon, Feb 3, 2014 (Hawks champs)," Levy continued.

"Now, I must continue tending to me, my emotional demons, and my family. I also intend to get more involved in addressing some of the ills in our society and be a part of a positive force in the future.

"Some day I hope that you'll allow me the opportunity to earn back your respect."

