Kelly Olynyk signs four-year deal with Miami

Mar 8, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Kelly Olynyk (41) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Oracle Arena.

Kelly Olynyk has a new home, and some extra cash to throw around as well.

The former Zag signed a four-year deal worth more than $50 million dollars, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The final year of the contract will be a player option.

Free agent Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a four-year, $50M-plus deal with the Miami Heat, agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Boston renounced their rights to Olynyk on Tuesday, making him a free agent. The 2013 WCC Player of the Year spent the first four years of his NBA career with Boston. The Celtics made a draft day trade to land him after the Mavericks took with the 13th overall pick.

Olynyk has averaged over eight points and four rebounds each season of his career. His three-point shooting and offensive skill set made him an attractive free agent. The Kamloops, B.C. native is a career 36.8% shooter from beyond the arc.

😎🌴 — Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) July 7, 2017

The seven-footer made headlines in his final postseason run in Boston. His run in with Wizards guard Kelly Oubre led to a mid-game scuffle, and accusations of dirty play from Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The highlight of his playoff run though was his game seven performance against Washington. Olynyk scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting to help the Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

