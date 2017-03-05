Keeping track of conference tournaments

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 04: The Gonzaga Bulldogs stand on the court as the American national anthem is performed before the team's quarterfinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament against the Pacific Tigers at the Orleans Arena. (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

With March Madness a week away, here at KREM2, we wanted to keep you updated with the conference tournaments. The only team in our area that has secured an 'at-large' bid into the NCAA tournament is the Gonzaga men's basketball team. The Bulldogs are simply fighting for seeding right now. As for everyone else, it's either win or you're not in.

WCC Men's Tournament

- No. 1 Gonzaga (30-1, 17-1) will play No. 4 Santa Clara at 6 p.m. Monday night in Orleans Arena (ESPN).

- Gonzaga beat the Broncos twice in the regular season by a combined score of 178-112.

- Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins left Saturday's game against Pacific in the second half and did not return. The severity of his injury is not known. Perkins averaged 29.5 minutes per game with roughly 9 points per contest.

- No. 3 BYU takes on No. 2 Saint Mary's at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The 2016-17 Gonzaga University Bulldogs defeated San Diego at The Kennel on Thursday, Feb. 23 62-57 to claim their 13th WCC Championship.

WCC Women's Tournament

- No. 1 Gonzaga (24-6, 14-4) will play No. 4 San Francisco on Monday at noon at Orleans Arena (BYUtv).

- The Zags lost to the Dons three weeks ago, 77-72.

- San Francisco has won its last five games and has scored 80 or more points in the last four games.

- Gonzaga is 1-5 when giving up more than 70 points in a contest.

- No. 2 BYU plays No. 3 Saint Mary's at 2 p.m. on Monday (BYUtv).

PAC-12 Men's Tournament

- No. 10 Washington State (13-17, 6-12) will play No. 7 Colorado at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 (PAC-12 Network).

- No. 11 Washington (9-21, 2-16) will play No. 6 USC at 8:30 p.m. on March 8, as well (PAC-12 Network).

- The Huskies have lost a program record 12 straight games entering the tournament.

- UW freshman Markelle Fultz is unsure if he will be able to play in the postseason nursing an injury.

- Josh Hawkinson just became the 13th player in PAC-12 history to record 1,000 rebounds. Hawkinson also leads the WSU program in rebounds.

- The Cougs are looking for their 14th win of the season. If the Cougs beat Colorado, it will be the most wins in a season since 2012.

- The Cougs would most likely have to go through Arizona, UCLA and Oregon to win a title. All three teams are ranked nationally in the Top 10.

Big Sky Men's Tournament

- Eastern Washington (21-10, 13-5) has earned the No. 2 seed in Reno and will have a bye into the quarterfinals.

- Idaho (17-12, 12-6) has earned the No. 4 seed in Reno and will have a bye into the quarterfinals.

- The Vandals will play No. 5 Montana on Thursday, March 9 at 2:35 p.m. (Eversport.tv).

- The Eags will play the winner of No. 7 Sacramento State vs. No. 10 Idaho State on March 9 at 5:35 p.m. (Eversport.tv).

- Sacramento State will play Idaho State on Tuesday, March 7. The Eags did not lose to either team during the regular season.

- Eastern Washington boasts the three-headed combination of Felix von Hofe, Jacob Wiley and Bogdan Bliznyuk. These three account for 65 percent of the team's offense.

- Wiley and Bliznyuk combine for roughly 40 points and 16 rebounds.

- Vic Sanders is third in the Big Sky conference with almost 22 points per game. Sanders and BJ Blake are the only two players who average more than 10 points per contest.

- BJ Blake averaged 21.2 points last year for the North Idaho College Cardinals.

- Northern Colorado is ineligible for postseason play, which is why five teams have been granted first-round byes.

Big Sky Women's Tournament

- No. 4 Eastern Washington (17-12, 12-6) will play the winner of No. 5 Idaho (16-13, 11-7) vs. No. 12 Southern Utah on Wednesday, March 8 at 2:35 p.m. (Eversport.tv).

- Idaho will take on Southern Utah Monday, March 6 at 2:35 p.m. (Eversport.tv).

- Idaho is the reigning Big Sky champion

- The Vandals knocked off Eastern Washington last year in the semifinals en route to a title.

- Eastern Washington and Idaho both beat each other by double-digits this season. Both programs won on its home court.

- Eastern Washington is looking for its first ever Big Sky championship (earned a conference title back in 1987 as a member of the Mountain West Athletic Conference).

- Montana is the last program to win back-to-back Big Sky championships (2008-2009).

