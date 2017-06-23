Karnowski and Mathews land on NBA Summer League rosters

After going undrafted two more Zags will get their shot with NBA teams.
Przemek Karnowski will play with the Charlotte Hornets. The seven-footer worked out for the Hornets in the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft.
Meanwhile Jordan Mathews earned a spot with New Orleans in the Las Vegas Summer League. The shooting guard had a work out with the Pelicans before the draft.
"I talked to Kyle Wiltjer and he said the biggest thing for him going into summer league and camp was believing he was the best shooter out there," Mathews told KREM 2. "Just being able to knock down shots went a long way for him."
The Pelicans will play in Las Vegas along with Wiltjer's Rockets. Fellow former Zags Zach Collins (Portland) and Nigel Williams-Goss (Utah) will also be in town with their respective teams. WIlliams-Goss will also play with the Jazz in the Utah Summer League.
Karnowski will play in Orlando with the Hornets.
