Karnowski and Mathews land on NBA Summer League rosters

Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) celebrates during a game time out against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

After going undrafted two more Zags will get their shot with NBA teams.

Przemek Karnowski will play with the Charlotte Hornets. The seven-footer worked out for the Hornets in the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft.

Thank you to @hornets for giving me a chance to play at the summer league! Let's work! — Przemek Karnowski (@PKarnowski) June 24, 2017

Meanwhile Jordan Mathews earned a spot with New Orleans in the Las Vegas Summer League. The shooting guard had a work out with the Pelicans before the draft.

"I talked to Kyle Wiltjer and he said the biggest thing for him going into summer league and camp was believing he was the best shooter out there," Mathews told KREM 2. "Just being able to knock down shots went a long way for him."

The Pelicans will play in Las Vegas along with Wiltjer's Rockets. Fellow former Zags Zach Collins (Portland) and Nigel Williams-Goss (Utah) will also be in town with their respective teams. WIlliams-Goss will also play with the Jazz in the Utah Summer League.

Karnowski will play in Orlando with the Hornets.

© 2017 KREM-TV