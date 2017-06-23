KELOWNA, CANADA - JANUARY 4: Kailer Yamamoto #17 of the Spokane Chiefs skates against the Kelowna Rockets on January 4, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images) (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Getty Images, 2017 Marissa Baecker)

SPOKANE, Wash --- Kailer Yamamoto was drafted with the No. 22 pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Spokane native and Mead High School graduate was picked in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft. This ends the lengthy pre-draft process and the uncertainty that comes with a draft, you never know where someone will end up. Months of gearing up has included everything from interviews with teams, to the grueling physical tests at the pre-draft combine.

"My first couple were just brutal. I'm pretty sure the teams thought I was not smart," Yamamoto said with a laugh. "They push you to your max."

After meeting with the team he hoped Edmonton would call his name when they took the podium.

Yamamoto is believed to be the smallest and lightest player ever taken in the NHL Draft, at 5-feet-7-inches and 148 pounds. Like his role model, fellow Spokane native Tyler Johnson, Yamamoto makes up for his lack of size with skill on the ice. His speed, edge work and agility to go along with his excellent stick work helped him get 170 points the past two years with the Spokane Chiefs.

Yamamoto also has a lot of experience, he was on Team USA’s under 18 World Championships team in 2016, where they won a bronze medal, and Team USA’s 2015 Ivan Hlinka tournament team.

Before being drafted he made an impact on the Oilers.

Yamamoto's answer to "why should we draft you?" query at combine: "Because if you don't I'll come back to haunt you." Chiarelli liked that. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) June 24, 2017

And he certainly made an impact on Twitter after being drafted.

And he continued a strong legacy of Spokane Chiefs going to the NHL

Yamamoto becomes 69th ever Chief to hear his name called at #NHLDraft; 6th in 1st Rd. #GoChiefsGo



READ 📰 | https://t.co/kBvC12EBlw pic.twitter.com/Sg1Kq4j3zx — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) June 24, 2017

