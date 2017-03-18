John J. Hemmingson Center to host watch party for Zags' second-round game Saturday

March 16, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate the 66-46 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits following the first round of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Need a place to watch the Zags take on Northwestern on Saturday?

The John J. Hemmingson Center on the Gonzaga campus will open its doors to any Zags fans who want to watch the big game. The best part of it all? It’s free!

The GU men tip-off against Northwestern at 2:15 p.m. on CBS live from Salt Lake City.

Hemmingson Center will also be hosting a free game watch for the Gonzaga women who take on Oklahoma.

The GU women tip-off at 3:30 p.m. live from Seattle.

