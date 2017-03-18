John J. Hemmingson Center to host watch party for Zags' second-round game Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – Need a place to watch the Zags take on Northwestern on Saturday?
The John J. Hemmingson Center on the Gonzaga campus will open its doors to any Zags fans who want to watch the big game. The best part of it all? It’s free!
The GU men tip-off against Northwestern at 2:15 p.m. on CBS live from Salt Lake City.
Hemmingson Center will also be hosting a free game watch for the Gonzaga women who take on Oklahoma.
The GU women tip-off at 3:30 p.m. live from Seattle.
