Jerry Kramer elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jerry Kramer was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2018 class.

According to reports, The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018:



Urlacher

Lewis

Moss

Dawkins

TO

Jerry Kramer

Bobby Beathard

Kramer grew up in Sandpoint, Idaho and after he graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1954, he accepted a football scholarship to the University of Idaho.

Kramer was the 39th player selected in the 1958 NFL draft. He was taken in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers. He spent 11 years in the NFL with the Packers as an offensive lineman. He was a five-time All-Pro and helped pave the way to five NFL Championships, including wins in Super Bowls I and II. Kramer was named to the NFL's 50th Anniversary Team and the All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

Before his professional career, Kramer was a standout for the Vandals at guard and kicker. He was Idaho's first All-American when he gained honorable mention acclaim as a junior in 1956, and added first-team accolades in 1957. He also competed on the Vandals' track and field team, leaving as the school record holder in the shot put.

Kramer's number 64 football jersey was retired at U of I on Jan. 23, 1963, and he was a charter member of the Vandal Athletics Hall of Fame.

Long considered the best player not in the Hall of Fame, Kramer's induction comes on his 11th appearance on the ballot. He was advanced to the final ballot as a Senior Committee Finalist and gained election by earning a vote from at least 80 percent of the 48-member Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Kramer joins Dave Wilcox as the only members of the Hall of Fame to attend an Idaho college. Wilcox attended Boise Junior College before finishing his collegiate career at Oregon.

“I lined up next to Jerry Kramer, learned from him, watched him recover from inconceivable adversity, and saw his blocking grades every Tuesday morning on two World Championship NFL Teams. JERRY KRAMER IS AN NFL HOF PLAYER!” Bill Curryhttps://t.co/jL42oLM2xG — Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) February 3, 2018

