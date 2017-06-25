Proposal at CDA Ironman half marathon, she said yes!

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One Ironman athlete had a surprise for his girlfriend of seven years.

When we heard about Nick Hetro's planned proposal for his girlfriend, Liz Karat, we had to see it happen.

We hear one #Ironman athlete is popping the question when his gf crosses the finish line. Stay tuned!! @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/am49ZcV11T — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 25, 2017

The pair met in college at Penn State University and now live in the Tri-cities. This was Liz’s first half marathon in Coeur d’Alene.

And good news, she said yes! Check out the video of the proposal below.





