Proposal at CDA Ironman half marathon, she said yes!

Amanda Roley , KREM 3:59 PM. PDT June 25, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One Ironman athlete had a surprise for his girlfriend of seven years.  

When we heard about Nick Hetro's planned proposal for his girlfriend, Liz Karat, we had to see it happen.

 

 

The pair met in college at Penn State University and now live in the Tri-cities.  This was Liz’s first half marathon in Coeur d’Alene.

And good news, she said yes!  Check out the video of the proposal below.

 


