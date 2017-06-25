Matt Hanson finishes first in Ironman Coeur d'Alene 70.3

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The first athletes competing in Ironman 70.3 Coeur d’Alene crossed the finish line around 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Matt Hanson, 32, of Storm Lake, Iowa won with a time of three hours 51 minutes and 16 seconds. Hanson most recently won the Ironman North American Championship in Woodlands, Texas back in April. He has also secured a spot in the 2017 Ironman World Championship in October.

Tim Reed finished second and Andy Potts came in third.

