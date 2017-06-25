Man hopes to complete more than 23 half Ironman races to help veterans

Michael Mendoza (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A man who competed in the half Ironman in Coeur d’Alene Saturday is working to break a Guinness World Record.

Michael Mendoza wants to break the record for most half Ironman races completed in a year to raise money for wounded veterans.

The number to beat is 23 and Mendoza is on his 10th. So far he has finished races in places like Syracuse, New York, Eagleman, Maryland and Raleigh, North Carolina.'

Mendoza finished the race in Coeur d'Alene in four hours 49 minutes and 58 seconds.

