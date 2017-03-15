Huskies fire men's basketball coach Lorenzo Romar

Feb 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Lorenzo Romar walks back to the locker room following an 82-74 loss against the USC Trojans at at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

The Huskies announced they fired long-time men's basketball coach Lorenzo Romar Wednesday.

The University of Washington's Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen thought it was time to make a change.

"After evaluating our men's basketball program, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary," Cohen said in a release. "Today is particularly difficult because Coach Romar is such a beloved member of our University community. I want to thank Lorenzo and his family for 15 years of dedicated service and sacrifice to our University."

Romar had a record of 298-196 over 15 seasons with the Dawgs. He had his worst year this past season. The Huskies went 9-22 and missed the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight season. Here are some other low-lights:

- Finished 2-16 in the Pac-12

- Came in 11th place in the league

- Ended the season with 13 straight losses

The 58-year-old was nearing the back end of a 10-year deal with the UW, signed back in 2010. There were reports that Romar would be due a 3.2 million dollar buyout.

"As a former student-athlete, and an alum of the University of Washington, this is definitely not an easy day for me. I was really looking forward to coaching our team next year and beyond. However, God had a different plan," Romar said in a release. "I am proud of a lot of things we were able to accomplish in the 15 years that we were here. I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff who have played a part in that success. I will always support the University of Washington, and pull for the Huskies."

Romar had a top 5 or 6 recruiting class coming in, including the top recruit in the nation, Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. Both Porter Jr. and his brother, also a 2018 Husky recruit, already tweeted out their reactions.

What could've been... — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) March 15, 2017

Loved this coaching staff and couldn't wait to start something special next year...this hurts. 😔 — Michael Porter Jr. (@TheMPJ1) March 15, 2017

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to the university.

Interesting additional coaching changes to note, Cuonzo Martin resigned from Cal Wednesday and took a job as Missouri's head basketball coach. He reportedly hired Michael Porter Sr.

Cuonzo Martin will add Michael Porter Sr as an assistant, per sources. Michael Porter Jr did not sign an NLI. — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) March 15, 2017

If that happens, Jontay will likely follow, and Michael Jr. could try to get out of his Letter of Intent and head that way, too. However, it's tricky to get out of LOI's. The school has to agree to let the future student out of the agreement.

Garfield's Daejon Davis and Jaylen Nowell, Blake Harris out of Raleigh, N.C., and Mamoudou Diarra out of Greenville, S.C. are also part of the school's highly rated class.

Seattle Times reporter Percy Allen reported Romar could land in the NBA.

From UW source: Early potential landing spot for Lorenzo Romar ... Los Angeles Clippers assistant. — Percy Allen (@percyallen) March 15, 2017

The school has scheduled a 5 p.m. press conference to talk about the firing.

