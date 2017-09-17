Huskies drop in one poll, Cougars move up in two

Sep 16, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) greets quarterback Jake Browning (3) during pregame warmups against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

The Washington Huskies stood pat in one of the latest college football rankings Sunday but dropped in another while the Washington State Cougars gained in both polls.

The Huskies, as expected, throttled the Fresno State Bulldogs 48-16. It was so one-sided, quarterback Jake Browning sat for most of the second half.

The Huskies remained No. 6 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll but dropped one spot to No. 7 in the AP poll. That wasn't so much their fault as it was the voters rewarding Oklahoma State by moving it up three spots to No. 6 for a 59-21 win over Pitt.

The Cougars beat their 20-point spread and then some over the Oregon State Beavers with a 52-23 victory.

The Cougs moved up four spots to No. 18 in the Coaches poll and three spots to No. 18 in the AP poll.

The Huskies visit Colorado on Saturday while the Cougars host Nevada.



