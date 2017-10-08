Huskies, Cougars together in AP Top 8 for first time

Washington State Cougars running back Jamal Morrow (left) and Washington Huskies wide receiver Dante Pettis. (Scott Olmos and Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

For only the third time ever, the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press college football poll at the same time. And for the first time in history, they are both ranked in the top eight simultaneously.

It's a distinct indicator that the power base of the Pac-12 Conference is firmly in the Evergreen State at the halfway point of the season.

The Huskies (6-0 overall, 3-0 conference) beat up the Cal Bears (3-3, 0-3) 38-7 Saturday night. That, combined with an upset of former No. 3 Oklahoma by Iowa State, helped move the Dawgs up one to No. 5 in the AP poll Sunday morning.

The Cougars (6-0, 3-0) ran away from the Oregon Ducks (4-2, 1-2) in the second half for a 33-10 win Saturday. That, combined with the upset of Oklahoma and a Michigan State upset of former No. 7 Michigan moved the Cougs up three spots to No. 8 in the AP poll.

According to SportsReference.com, which has tracked the ranking history of every college team, Washington and Washington State have only been in the AP top 10 simultaneously two other times. That happened over two consecutive weeks -- Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, 1997. The Huskies were No. 7 and the Cougars were No. 10.

But until now, they have never had a single-digit ranking at the same time.

In the USA TODAY coaches poll, the Huskies and Cougars are ranked No. 4 and No. 9, respectively, this week.

The Cougars head to Berkley Friday to face Cal while the Huskies hit the road Saturday to take on Arizona State (2-3, 1-1).

