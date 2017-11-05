Huskies, Cougars move up in polls as Apple Cup showdown creeps closer

Photos: Jennifer Buchanon and James Snook, USA TODAY Sports Images

The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars both moved up the polls Sunday following wins at home. If they keep this up, the Apple Cup will determine the Pac-12 North champion.

Washington (8-1 overall; 5-1 in conference) moved up from No. 12 to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll and from No. 11 to No. 8 in the USA TODAY coaches poll after their 38-3 crushing of Oregon (5-5; 2-5) on Saturday.

The Cougars (8-2; 5-2) took down previously ranked Stanford (6-3; 5-2) 24-21 to finish their home schedule undefeated. WSU moved from No. 25 to No. 19 in the AP poll and from unranked to No. 20 in the USA TODAY poll.

The Huskies now have a short week to prepare for a matchup at Stanford on Friday. A win by the Dawgs would just about eliminate the Cardinal from the division title race.

The Cougars, who are 1-2 on the road, head to Salt Lake City to take on Utah (5-4; 2-4). Then they have a bye week before the Apple Cup.

