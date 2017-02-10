KREM
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

#HSS2Night: Week 6

#HSS2Night: Week 6 (Part 1)

Darnay Tripp, KREM 12:28 AM. PST February 11, 2017

GSL Girls

Pasco at Central Valley

Walla Walla at Gonzaga Prep

Mead at Chiawana

Kennewick at North Central

GSL Boys

Hanford at Gonzaga Prep

Chiawana at Ferris

Central Valley at Walla Walla

Rogers at Mt. Spokane

IEL Boys

Lewiston at Post Falls

Moscow at Coeur d'Alene

Inside the Huddle

Sideline Selfies


Idaho Girls Regionals

Lewiston at Lake City

Bonners Ferry vs. Timberlake

Priest River vs. Kellogg

Off the Mark

NEA Boys

Chewelah vs. Medical Lake

Deer Park vs. Lakeside

NEA Girls

Deer Park vs. Medical Lake

Lakeside vs. Chewelah

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories