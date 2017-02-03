HSS2Night: Week 5

Girls Basketball: Coeur d'Alene at Post Falls
Girls Basketball: Lewiston at Lake City
Girls Basketball: Bonners Ferry at Timberlake
Boys Basketball: Bonners Ferry at Timberlake
Hit that Gong!
#SidelineSelfie
Boys Basketball: Oakesdale at St. John-Endicott
Girls Basketball: Oakesdale at St. John-Endicott
Girls Basketball: Garfield-Palouse at Colton
Boys Basketball: Garfield-Palouse at Colton
Inside the Huddle
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs