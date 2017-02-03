KREM
#HSS2Night: Week 5

In an abbreviated version of HSS 2Night Regionals started in the Inland Empire League. Meanwhile the Colton and Oakesdale girls continued to have stellar seasons.

Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:45 PM. PST February 03, 2017

Girls Basketball: Coeur d'Alene at Post Falls

Girls Basketball: Lewiston at Lake City

Girls Basketball: Bonners Ferry at Timberlake

Boys Basketball: Bonners Ferry at Timberlake

Boys Basketball: Oakesdale at St. John-Endicott

Girls Basketball: Oakesdale at St. John-Endicott

Girls Basketball: Garfield-Palouse at Colton

Boys Basketball: Garfield-Palouse at Colton

