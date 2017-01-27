HSS2Night Week 4
BOYS:
Clarkston vs. Lewiston
Lake City vs. Lakeland
West Valley vs. East Valley
St. George's vs. Northwest Christian (Battle for the Holy Grail)
Newport vs. Riverside
Rogers vs. Central Valley
Inside The Huddle
GIRLS:
Sideline Selfie
Rogers vs. Central Valley
Mead vs. Mt. Spokane
Lewis and Clark vs. Gonzaga Prep
Off The Mark (Featuring a buzzer beater, and a guy taking a big hit)
Clarkston vs. Lewiston
Lake City vs. Lakeland
Moscow vs. Post Falls
West Valley vs. East Valley
St. George's vs. Northwest Christian
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs