#HSS2Night - Week 4

Staff , KREM 11:43 PM. PST January 27, 2017

BOYS:

Clarkston vs. Lewiston

Lake City vs. Lakeland

West Valley vs. East Valley

St. George's vs. Northwest Christian (Battle for the Holy Grail)

Newport vs. Riverside

Rogers vs. Central Valley

Inside The Huddle

GIRLS:

Sideline Selfie

Rogers vs. Central Valley

Mead vs. Mt. Spokane

Lewis and Clark vs. Gonzaga Prep

Off The Mark (Featuring a buzzer beater, and a guy taking a big hit)

Clarkston vs. Lewiston

Lake City vs. Lakeland

Moscow vs. Post Falls

West Valley vs. East Valley

St. George's vs. Northwest Christian

 

