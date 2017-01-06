KREM
#HSS2Night: Week 1

We jump into the home stretch of the prep hoops regular season with the first installment of HSS 2Night of 2017.

Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:47 PM. PST January 06, 2017

Girls Basketball

- Central Valley at Shadle Park

- Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep

- Ferris at Rogers

- Pullman at East Valley

- Clarkston at Cheney

- Colfax at Northwest Christian

- Medical Lake at Freeman

Inside the Huddle

 

#SidelineSelfies

Boys Basketball

- Colfax at Northwest Christian

- Clarkston at Cheney

- Pullman at East Valley

Off The Mark

- Central Valley at Shadle Park

- Mt. Spokane at Gonzaga Prep

- University at Lewis & Clark

- Ferris at Rogers

- North Central at Mead


