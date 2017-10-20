KREM
#HSS2Night: October 20

Part 1 features key games in the GNL and IEL, as well as this week's edition of Off the Mark.

Darnay Tripp, KREM 12:00 AM. PDT October 21, 2017

West Valley at East Valley

Pullman at Cheney

Lakeland at Clarkston

Post Falls at Coeur d'Alene

Lewiston at Lake City

Sandpoint at Moscow

Off The Mark

Timberline at Mullan

#SidelineSelfies

Colville at Lakeside

Deer Park at Riverside

North Central vs. Mt. Spokane

Coach'd Up: Gonzaga Prep HC Dave McKenna

University at Central Valley

Shadle Park vs. Rogers

Colfax at Springdale

Northwest Christian at Asotin

