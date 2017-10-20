HSS2Night: October 20

West Valley at East Valley
Pullman at Cheney
Lakeland at Clarkston
Post Falls at Coeur d'Alene
Lewiston at Lake City
Sandpoint at Moscow
Off The Mark
Timberline at Mullan
#SidelineSelfies
Colville at Lakeside
Deer Park at Riverside
North Central vs. Mt. Spokane
Coach'd Up: Gonzaga Prep HC Dave McKenna
University at Central Valley
Shadle Park vs. Rogers
Colfax at Springdale
Northwest Christian at Asotin
