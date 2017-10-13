KREM
Close

#HSS2Night: October 13

HSS2Night for October 13 is coming at ya! We're getting into the meat of the season for schools in both Washington and Idaho. Get your fix right here!

Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:52 PM. PDT October 13, 2017

Coeur d'Alene at Lake City

Post Falls at Lewiston

Cheney at West Valley

East Valley at Clarkston

University at Gonzaga Prep

Central Valley at Mead

Lewis & Clark at Ferris

Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Wellpinit

Off the Mark

#SidelineSelfies

Freeman at Colville

Newport at Lakeside

Chewelah at Riverside

Medical Lake at Deer Park

Liberty at Northwest Christian

Reardan at Asotin

Wilbur-Creston at Kettle Falls

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories