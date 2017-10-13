HSS2Night: October 13

Coeur d'Alene at Lake City
Post Falls at Lewiston
Cheney at West Valley
East Valley at Clarkston
University at Gonzaga Prep
Central Valley at Mead
Lewis & Clark at Ferris
Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Wellpinit
Off the Mark
#SidelineSelfies
Freeman at Colville
Newport at Lakeside
Chewelah at Riverside
Medical Lake at Deer Park
Liberty at Northwest Christian
Reardan at Asotin
Wilbur-Creston at Kettle Falls
