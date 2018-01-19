KREM
#HSS2Night: January 19

Part one featured another big time performance for the Central Valley girls, a battle for first in the Inland Empire League, and a close call for the Colton girls. Plus Sideline Selfies! (1-19-2018)

Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:45 PM. PST January 19, 2018

University vs. Central Valley - Stinky Sneaker

Lewis & Clark at Mead

Ferris at Gonzaga Prep

Mt. Spokane at Rogers

Post Falls at Lake City

Lewiston at Coeur d'Alene

Kettle Falls at Liberty

Springdale at Colfax

Pomeroy at Colton

#SidelineSelfies

Inside the Huddle

