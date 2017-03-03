HSS 2Night: Season Finale

Washington 4A Boys -
Kentwood vs. Gonzaga Prep
Washington 4A Girls -
Glacier Peak vs. Moses Lake
Washington 1A Boys -
King's vs. Freeman
Washington 1A Girls -
Okanogan vs. Cashmere
Idaho 5A Boys -
Centennial vs. Post Falls
Rocky Mountain vs. Post Falls
Washington 1B Girls -
Almira Coulee Hartline vs. Colton
Republic vs. Sunnyside Christian
Washington 1B Boys -
Lummi Nation vs. Almira Coulee Hartline
Pomeroy vs. Sunnyside Christian
Washington 2B Boys -
St. George's vs. Kittitas
Liberty vs. Life Christian Academy
Washington 2B Girls -
Ilwaco vs. Davenport
