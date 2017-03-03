KREM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

#HSS 2Night: Season Finale

Gonzaga Prep lost a close one in Tacoma, while Freeman advanced to the 1A Championship with some revenge, plus more.

Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:53 PM. PST March 03, 2017

Washington 4A Boys - 

Kentwood vs. Gonzaga Prep

Washington 4A Girls - 

Glacier Peak vs. Moses Lake

Washington 1A Boys - 

King's vs. Freeman

Washington 1A Girls - 

Okanogan vs. Cashmere

Idaho 5A Boys - 

Centennial vs. Post Falls

Rocky Mountain vs. Post Falls

Inside the Huddle

Washington 1B Girls - 

Almira Coulee Hartline vs. Colton

Republic vs. Sunnyside Christian

Washington 1B Boys - 

Lummi Nation vs. Almira Coulee Hartline

Pomeroy vs. Sunnyside Christian

Washington 2B Boys - 

St. George's vs. Kittitas

Liberty vs. Life Christian Academy

Washington 2B Girls - 

Ilwaco vs. Davenport

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories