Houston Texans' rookie Deshaun Watson gives first paycheck to cafeteria workers

HOUSTON (WLTX) - Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson is having a good start to his NFL career on the field. But it's what he did off the field recently that's getting noticed right now.

Watson, who's now a rookie with the NFL's Houston Texans, split his first paycheck to three cafeteria workers for the team who lost much of their belongings during Hurricane Harvey.

"Anything else y'all need, I'm always here to help," Watson told them.

The moment was captured on video by the Texans. One of the ladies he gave the check two started crying. Watson gave all of them a hug.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

Watson himself knows a thing or two about the kindness of NFL players. When Watson was 11-years-old, he and his family received a home with the help of former NFL Star Warrick Dunn and his charity, as well as Habitat for Humanity.

