GU to hold Homecoming Rally to welcome home Zags

GU basketball team arrives at McCarthey Athletic Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Homecoming Rally will be held on Gonzaga’s Foley Lawn at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to welcome home the Gonzaga University basketball team.

Students and the Spokane community are encouraged to wear their Zag swag.

The Gonzaga University basketball team and coaches will be there to celebrate with the Spokane community. Fans are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue and come to campus to welcome the team home.

“Today is a historic moment for Gonzaga University and for Spokane. We are so grateful to our community and all of Zag Nation for your unwavering support of our unbelievable men’s team,” said Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh, “playing in the National Championship game is an incredible accomplishment for any program. Congratulations to the players, to Coach Few, to the coaching staff, and the everyone who has believed in our Zags all along. We share this with all of you.”

During the rally, Gonzaga and members of the greater Spokane community will honor the Bulldogs for their historic season. Attendees will hear from President Thayne McCulloh, Coach Mark Few, and some of the players.

The 2016-2017 season featured a school-record 37 wins with just two losses. GU’s first-ever trip to the Final Four and the first National Championship game appearance in program history.

