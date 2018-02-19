Unbeaten Gonzaga Prep cracks Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Gonzaga Prep hosts Chiawana for a playoff game in Spokane. (Photo: KREM)

Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) improved to 23-0 and made its way into the Super 25 boys basketball rankings by defeating then-No. 15 Richland 56-53 in the District 8-4A championship as Anton Watson had 19 points.

The Bullpups, ranked No. 25, are the only new team this week in the Super 25 rankings. There were other movements, however. Garfield (Seattle) dropped three spots to No. 16 with its first loss of the season as it fell 58-55 to Seattle Prep. The Bulldogs (24-1) bounced back with two wins: P.J. Fuller had 23 points in a 60-53 defeat of West Seattle (Seattle); and Marjon Beuchamp had 29 points in a 99-74 defeat of Cleveland (Seattle).

Of the top five teams, only two played last week and they both advanced in the playoffs.

No. 4 University (Davie, Fla.) improved to 28-1 as Trey Doomes had 18 points and Drue Drinnon had 17 points in a 61-39 defeat of Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale) in the District 14-5A championship. Vernon Carey Jr. had 31 points in the Sharks’ 76-56 defeat of Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) in a District 14-5A semifinal.

No. 5 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) rolled to 26-0 as David Singleton had 17 points in the Knights’ 60-43 CIF Southern Division Open quarterfinal defeat of St. John Bosco (Bellflower).



