#HSS2Night:October 27

We talking playoffs! Idaho playoffs underway while Washington wraps up the regular season. We got it all plus your sideline selfies!

KREM 2 Sports , KREM 11:45 PM. PDT October 27, 2017

#HSS2Night: October 27 (Part 1)

Rocky vs. Post Falls

Lakeland vs. Idaho Falls

Grangeville vs. Melba

Nampa Christian vs. Orofino

Springdale vs. Liberty

Davenport vs. Northwest Christian

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Reardan

#SidelineSelfies

#HSS2Night: October 27 (Part 2) (Mobile users click here to view Part 2 video)

Clarkston vs. West Valley

East Valley vs. Pullman

Off The Mark w/ Mark Hanrahan

Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark

Mead vs. Gonzaga Prep

Ferris vs. University

Riverside vs. Freeman

Lakeside vs. Medical Lake

 

