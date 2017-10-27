#HSS2Night: October 27 (Part 1)
Rocky vs. Post Falls
Lakeland vs. Idaho Falls
Grangeville vs. Melba
Nampa Christian vs. Orofino
Springdale vs. Liberty
Davenport vs. Northwest Christian
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Reardan
#SidelineSelfies
#HSS2Night: October 27 (Part 2) (Mobile users click here to view Part 2 video)
Clarkston vs. West Valley
East Valley vs. Pullman
Off The Mark w/ Mark Hanrahan
Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark
Mead vs. Gonzaga Prep
Ferris vs. University
Riverside vs. Freeman
Lakeside vs. Medical Lake
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs