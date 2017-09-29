Close #HSS2Night: September 29 get your fix on the local prep scene as we got you covered on the September 29th edition of HSS2Night! KREM 2 Sports , KREM 11:47 PM. PDT September 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST HSS2Night: September 29 Gonzaga Prep vs. Shadle ParkMead vs. FerrisCheney vs. East ValleyPullman vs. ClarkstonFreeman vs. LakesideColumbia vs. SelkirkMoscow vs. Lewiston © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories Tom Price resigns as health secretary after flights… Sep 29, 2017, 1:47 p.m. Rescued horses up for adoption this weekend Sep 29, 2017, 4:58 p.m. Local restaurant gives teens job, life experience Sep 29, 2017, 5:52 a.m.
