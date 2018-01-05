HSS2Night: January 5

Girls:
Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley
Lewis and Clark vs. North Central
Shadle Park vs. Mt. Spokane
University vs. Ferris
Lewiston vs. Lake City
East Valley vs. Pullman
Colfax vs. St. George's
Boys:
Lewiston vs. Lake City
Priest River vs. Lakeland
East Valley vs. Pullman
Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley
University vs. Ferris
Rogers vs. Mead
Shadle Park vs. Mt. Spokane
