#HSS2Night: January 5

We are back! #HSS2Night week one is coming at you with the latest in prep hoops from across the Inland Northwest!

KREM 2 Sports , KREM 11:40 PM. PST January 05, 2018

Girls:

Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley

Lewis and Clark vs. North Central

Shadle Park vs. Mt. Spokane

University vs. Ferris

Lewiston vs. Lake City

East Valley vs. Pullman

Colfax vs. St. George's

Inside The Huddle

#SidelineSelfie

CDA Eagles Special Olympics

Boys:

Lewiston vs. Lake City

Priest River vs. Lakeland

East Valley vs. Pullman

Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley

University vs. Ferris

Rogers vs. Mead

Shadle Park vs. Mt. Spokane

 

