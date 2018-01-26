HSS2Night: January 26

Boys:
Kittitas vs. Liberty Christian
Springdale vs. St George's
Medical Lake vs. Freeman
East Valley vs. West Valley
Clarkston vs. Lewiston
Lakeland vs. Lake City
University vs. Mt. Spokane
Mead vs. Gonzaga Prep
North Central vs. Central Valley
Rogers vs. Ferris
Inside The Huddle
(Mobile App users please click here to watch part two)
Sideline Selfies
Girls:
Lakeland vs. Lake City
Clarkston vs. Lewiston
East Valley vs. West Valley
North Central vs. Central Valley
Shadle Park vs. Lewis & Clark
Mead vs. Gonzaga Prep
University vs. Mt. Spokane
Rogers vs. Ferris
© 2018 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs