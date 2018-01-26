KREM
#HSS2Night: January 26

While the regular season starts to wind down, we're just getting started! Another Friday night full of prep hoops from across the Inland Northwest. It's all right here!

Boys:

Kittitas vs. Liberty Christian

Springdale vs. St George's

Medical Lake vs. Freeman

East Valley vs. West Valley

Clarkston vs. Lewiston

Lakeland vs. Lake City

University vs. Mt. Spokane

Mead vs. Gonzaga Prep

North Central vs. Central Valley

Rogers vs. Ferris

Inside The Huddle

Sideline Selfies

Girls:

Lakeland vs. Lake City

Clarkston vs. Lewiston

East Valley vs. West Valley

North Central vs. Central Valley

Shadle Park vs. Lewis & Clark

Mead vs. Gonzaga Prep

University vs. Mt. Spokane

Rogers vs. Ferris

 

 

 

 

