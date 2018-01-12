KREM
#HSS2Night: January 12

It's rivalry week for many games across the Inland Northwest and we got you covered! Fight For The Fish, Race For The Golden Throne -- we got it all and then some!

KREM 2 Sports , KREM 11:45 PM. PST January 12, 2018

BOYS:

Coeur d'Alene vs. Lake City

West Valley vs. East Valley

Medical Lake vs. Cheney

Deer Park vs. Riverside

Ferris vs. Mt. Spokane

Lewis and Clark vs. Gonzaga Prep

University vs. North Central

Post Falls vs. Lewiston

#SidelineSelfie

GIRLS:

Central Valley vs. Rogers

West Valley vs. East Valley

Medical Lake vs. Cheney

Post Falls vs. Lewiston

Coeur d'Alene vs. Lake City

Lapwai vs. Troy

 

