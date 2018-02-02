KREM
#HSS2Night: February 2

Playoffs underway in Idaho, while Washington state finishes up their regular season. We got you covered right here!

KREM 2 Sports , KREM 11:43 PM. PST February 02, 2018

GIRLS:

Coeur d'Alene vs. Post Falls

Lewiston vs. Lake City

Cheney vs. Clarkston

Northwest Christian vs. St. George's

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Liberty

Asotin vs. Colfax

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Reardan

Colton vs. Garfield-Palouse

Inside The Huddle

Sideline Selfies

BOYS:

Colton vs. Garfield-Palouse

Asotin vs. Colfax

Northwest Christian vs. St. George's

Liberty vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague

Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Reardan

East Valley vs. Pullman

Cheney vs. Clarkston

 

 

