HSS2Night: February 2

GIRLS:
Coeur d'Alene vs. Post Falls
Lewiston vs. Lake City
Cheney vs. Clarkston
Northwest Christian vs. St. George's
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague vs. Liberty
Asotin vs. Colfax
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Reardan
Colton vs. Garfield-Palouse
BOYS:
Colton vs. Garfield-Palouse
Asotin vs. Colfax
Northwest Christian vs. St. George's
Liberty vs. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague
Tekoa-Rosalia vs. Reardan
East Valley vs. Pullman
Cheney vs. Clarkston
