HSS2Night: Feb. 18 Prep Playoffs

It's playoff time for teams in and around the Inland Northwest and as state championships near, we got you covered with a special playoff edition of #HSS2Night
Part 1
Lapwai and Timberlake capture Idaho state championships
Ferris vs. Richland (Boys)
Mt. Spokane vs. Shadle Park (Boys)
North Central vs. Mt. Spokane (Girls)
Chiawana vs. Gonzaga Prep (Girls)
Liberty vs. Northwest Christian (Boys)
Colfax vs. St. George's (Boys)
St. George's vs. Davenport (Girls)
Colfax vs. Liberty (Girls)
Selah vs. East Valley (Girls)
Part 2
Dalton Young, Lakeside HS (Nine Mile Falls) finishes with 170-0 career record as HS wrestler.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs