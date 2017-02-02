Ferris and LC split doubleheader; Saxons take Rubber Chicken

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Good Samaritans tackle suspect in CDA lot
-
Shadle Park student finds mold in juice
-
Accused wrong-way driver caught tampering
-
Spokane jury rules offender will be released
-
Wolves sightings prompt school response
-
How to stop seeing politics on Facebook
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
-
Basketball wins draw new Zags
-
Local rally against Trumps executive orders
-
Officer, woman talk about amazing car rescue
More Stories
-
Refugees arrive at Spokane International AirportFeb. 2, 2017, 9:31 p.m.
-
Woman accused in murder plot now faces welfare fraud chargesFeb. 2, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
-
Not all photos updated on sex offender registryFeb. 2, 2017, 4:57 p.m.