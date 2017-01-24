CV, GPrep split hoops doubleheader

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
CDA restaurant owner blames state for its closing
-
Suspected predator gets weekend jail time
-
SPD investigating suspicious death
-
Liberty Lake man caught in B.C. avalanche
-
Bill aims to raise I-90 speed limit to 75 mph
-
SPD responds to two overnight shootings
-
Guests at House of Charity report stomach illnesses
-
'Gleason' passed over for Oscar nomination
-
Mechanics explain why car may have 'locked up'
-
SPD responds to two shootings overnight
More Stories
-
Bonner Co. suspect accused of shooting 2 deputies…Jan 24, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
New technology could help SPD find missing kidsJan 24, 2017, 10:35 p.m.
-
Twelve time convicted felon crashes into truck and STA busJan 24, 2017, 9:35 p.m.