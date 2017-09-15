Community rallies around Freeman football game
The Scotties took the field Friday, but before their game against Medical Lake the program paid tribute to the victims of Wednesday's shooting. After kickoff, Freeman ran away with a lopsided win. And elsewhere in the Inland Northwest schools showed their
KREM 11:54 PM. PDT September 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Cheney kidnapping victim found deadSep 15, 2017, 5:37 p.m.
-
Suspect steals purse of parent waiting for Freeman…Sep 15, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Suspect arrested in London subway attackSep 15, 2017, 1:15 a.m.