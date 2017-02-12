Handing out the KREMMIES

SPOKANE, WA - FEBRUARY 04: Fans for the Gonzaga Bulldogs cheer for their team against the Santa Clara Broncos at McCarthey Athletic Center on February 4, 2017 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara 90-55. (Photo: William Mancebo/Getty Images, 2017 William Mancebo)

So, tonight was a tremendous show at the GRAMMYs and with the basketball season winding down, I was thinking...what would some awards look like for some of our local teams and players? We'll call it the KREMMIES! (Yeah, it's cliche. You come up with something better)

Record of the Year

This is a no doubter. It's Gonzaga sitting at 26-0. It looks like a perfect season is almost certainly in the works. The team has four RPI top 25 wins, which is more than the last seven seasons combined and every conference win has been decided by 10 or more points. They are also the only team in the nation with a top five offensive and defensive efficiency rating according to KenPom.

Of course, St. Mary's is most likely waiting for the Zags one more time in the WCC tournament, but let's assume Gonzaga is undefetaed entering the Big Dance. Outside of Wichita State in 2014, five out of the last six teams have at least made the Final Four. As every fan knows, the Zags have never made it that far in the tourney.

Best New Artist(s)

I picked three freshmen from three different teams.

First, Gonzaga's Zach Collins. The Las Vegas native is averaging roughly 11 and 6 and only playing 17 minutes per game. He has a lot of fans worrying that he might jump to the NBA Draft after the season.

Someone who we know is leaving after this season, Markelle Fultz of Washington. The team is having an absolutely dreadful season, but Fultz has been the lone bright spot averaging 23.2 points per game which is fourth in the nation.

Finally, down in Pullman, Malachi Flynn is bringing hope to many Wazzu fans as the former Washington state 'Player of the Year' has started every game and is leading the team in 3-point percentage.

Best Duo/Group Performance

We head to Reese Court where Jacob Wiley and Bogdan Bliznyuk combined for 90 points in the triple overtime win against Portland State. Both players scored 45 points to tie a program record. If the Eags are going to make it back to the NCAA tournament. It will need to be because of these two guys as both are averaging roughly 39 points per contest with 15 boards.

Best Rap Performance

Switching genres to best rap performance and in this case, we're talkin' about yeah...that's a rap (Hey, sometimes you have to get a little creative). Laura Stockton hit a huge jumper against St. Mary's Saturday night with nine seconds left to help propel her team to the one-point victory. That was a monumental play because the Zags now have a two-game cushion in the conference with four games remaining.

"Just stepped up took it like a normal shot and just glad I can help my team out," Stockton said after the win.

Best Orchestral Performance

Now, this leads me to my next award. Best Orchestral performance also goes to the women for breaking a program record with 17 3's against BYU. If this team is going to have any kind of postseason success, they need to drill these 3's. It's the difference between a possible Elite 8 run and not making it out of the first game on the opening weekend.

Producer of the Year

Here's an award for the prep scene! Producer of the Year goes to Central Valley head coach Freddie Rehkow as the CV girls won its 50th straight game last night. The Bears are coming off an undefeated season with a 4A state title and it looks like they're on pace to do it again as the squad is led by two Stanford commits, Lacie and Lexie Hull.

Best Dance Recording

Finally, our last award of the night is a fun one as Jacob Larson runs away with this. The injured Zag center was caught cuttin' it loose before the game against Portland earlier in the season. Rui Hachimura, also nominated, deserves a shout out for his moves before the game against LMU in January.

