Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Xavier Musketeers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Zags are headed back to Spokane after their big win against Xavier.

The team will land at the Spokane International Airport around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. From there, they will head to the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags are expected to arrive at McCarthey around 10:30 p.m. The public is welcome to come cheer them on.

