Gonzaga reacts to no. 1 seed, first round matchup

The Zags talk about their upcoming journey to the NCAA Tournament and their no. 1 seed. (Photo: KREM)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Gonzaga Bulldogs are headed to Salt Lake City to take on the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags nabbed the number 1 seed in the west region.

“I think it’s a reflection of just, you know, the excellent season we had. It’s been great, beyond great, it’s just been a season of excellence when you go 32-1,” said Head Coach Mark Few.

At a press conference on Selection Sunday, the Zags said they were less concerned about their seed and more focused on hitting the court hard on Thursday.

“We’re definitely ready to get back out there, hungry to compete again and just ready for the tournament to start,” said Nigel Williams-Goss.

The Zags said their main concern was getting into the west bracket. Few said Salt Lake City is an easy place for fans to get to and involves less travel.

Gonzaga’s last dance as a number 1 seed was in 2013. The Zags fell to Wichita State in Salt Lake City.

“I hope we have some better memories from there,” said Przemek Karnowski about Salt Lake City.

© 2017 KREM-TV