Undefeated Zags move to No. 3 in AP poll

Gonzaga men's basketball beats the Portland Pilots at home.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Men’s Basketball team is now the No. 3 team following their 21-point win against the Portland Pilots.

The Zags remain the only undefeated team in the nation with a 19-0 record.

Ahead of the Zags in the AP Top 25 poll are Villanova (No. 1) and Kansas (No. 2). Rounding out the top five are Kentucky and Baylor. Both teams moved up a spot in this week’s poll.

The Zags will play Portland again Monday to make up for the game that was canceled on January 7 due to snow. The team will then take on San Diego at home on Thursday.

