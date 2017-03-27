Zag Final Four gear flies off the shelves

Gonzaga Final Four shirts (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – While the Gonzaga men’s basketball team are busy practicing ahead of their Final Four appearance, fans are doing some preparation of their own.

The Zag Shop on Gonzaga's campus has been flooded with people since it opened Sunday morning. The gear is just flying off the shelves with so many people wanting to show their Gonzaga pride especially with the Final Four swag.

Store Manager Ken Roughton said the passion with Zags fans and getting gear has been throughout this entire season. Many people rushing in to get their eyes and hands on the new gear that came in on Sunday.

“As soon as we got them I actually had people outside banging on the window wanting to see the shirt before we got them done,” said Roughton.

All of the Final Four shirts sold out. However, Roughton said more shirts are on the way. He said it's been a steady stream of people going into the Zag Shop to get their hands on gear. Store managers said they don't see that slowing down anytime soon.

