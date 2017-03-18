Young Northwestern fan loses it during game against Gonzaga

Young Northwestern fan (Photo: KREM)

SALT LAKE CITY – A young Northwestern fan went through a rollercoaster of emotions during their game against Gonzaga Saturday.

The boy went from happy to sad in a matter of moments and he took twitter by storm as CBS continued to cut to him for his reaction.

He's feeling much better now. pic.twitter.com/eMuNTj7Ww6 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) March 18, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV