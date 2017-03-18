Young Northwestern fan loses it during game against Gonzaga

SALT LAKE CITY – A young Northwestern fan went through a rollercoaster of emotions during their game against Gonzaga Saturday.
The boy went from happy to sad in a matter of moments and he took twitter by storm as CBS continued to cut to him for his reaction.
March 18, 2017
He's feeling much better now. pic.twitter.com/eMuNTj7Ww6— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) March 18, 2017
This kid pic.twitter.com/OOrI1cI0c7— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) March 18, 2017
March pic.twitter.com/8CjSgCnjGK— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 18, 2017
