With help of Magic 8 Ball, Corden picks Zags as Final Four team

Erin Robinson , KREM 10:16 AM. PDT March 17, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – James Corden, host of the Late Late Show on CBS, teamed up with the network to fill out an NCAA Tournament bracket.

Corden said that as a Britain-native, he had never filled out a bracket before. 

In a four-minute video, Corden talked through his picks. With the help of his Magic 8 Ball, Corden picked Gonzaga as a Final Four team.

“Will it be Northwestern?” Corden asked his Magic 8 Ball. “Don’t count on it. Gonzaga it is!”

Corden picked Duke as Gonzaga’s opponent in the Final Four, but has the Zags losing to the Blue Devils.

Corden’s overall pick for the tournament win? UCLA. 

