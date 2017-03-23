Why 'Press Virginia' scares Gonzaga fans

March 16, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate the 66-46 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits following the first round of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- West Virginia’s basketball team has a nickname more common than the Mountaineers, and it could pose a problem for Gonzaga.

‘Press Virginia’ is known for aggressive full court defense and fast style of play. WVU’s head coach Bob Huggins has spent years morphing his team into the defensive powerhouse the Zags face Thursday night. It’s a type of team Gonzaga is not overly familiar with.

The matchup has sparked fear in Zag fans and widespread predictions of an upset. The Bulldogs are a short favorite, by just three points. A quick skim of Thursday’s headlines shows WVU's press was top of mind for many.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few discussed the Sweet Sixteen matchup as he does any game: calm and matter-of-fact. Few said he sees opportunity in the way WVU plays.

“There’s an advantage to us for directing the ball to certain places, that we need to make them deal with,” said Few.

Pace did not seem to scare Few, either.

“I think we averaged over 80 points a game this year, so, I mean we know how to consistently play as fast as anybody.”

Defense is the cornerstone of a successful West Virginia team. But there's a second reason West Virginia could be deadly; this year’s squad has proven offensive prowess, too. The Mountaineers have averaged 36% from behind the arc, and 52% in their first two tournament games.

Few had one key for the Zags in this year’s Sweet Sixteen: turnovers.

“I comes down to, you know, taking care of the ball. That’s been a big stat for us all year because we’ve been so efficient on the offensive end.”

