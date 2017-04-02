Where to watch the Zags in the championship game

SPOKANE, Wash. -- As the Zags head to the national championship, fans around Spokane are looking for the best place to watch the game on Monday night.
Here’s a list of some we found:
Jack and Dan’s: Doors open at 10:00 a.m.
Bing Theater: Free admission. Beer and wine available.
Garland Theater: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free admission.
Swinging Doors: Open at 7:00 a.m. All tables reserved. Standing room only.
Scotty’s Doghouse: Open at noon. $10 wristbands. Big screen in the parking lot, beer garden and taco truck.
