Where to watch the Zags in the championship game

Staff , KREM 6:23 PM. PDT April 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- As the Zags head to the national championship, fans around Spokane are looking for the best place to watch the game on Monday night.

Here’s a list of some we found:

Jack and Dan’s: Doors open at 10:00 a.m.
Bing Theater:  Free admission. Beer and wine available.
Garland Theater: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free admission.
Swinging Doors: Open at 7:00 a.m. All tables reserved. Standing room only.
Scotty’s Doghouse: Open at noon. $10 wristbands. Big screen in the parking lot, beer garden and taco truck.

If you’re having a public watch party and want to get the word out, email details to skubota@krem.com.

