What the media are saying after Gonzaga's WCC Tournament win

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark Few and the Gonzaga men’s basketball team have another West Coast Conference Tournament win under the belt.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team also came out on top during this year’s tournament.

With a 32-1 record and the conference title, the Zags have their eyes set on the NCAA Tournament.

The question remains: Following their weekend win in Vegas, will the Zags earn that coveted No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday?

Here is what the media is saying following Tuesday’s win:

CBS’ Gary Parrish referenced the top 25 RPI wins.

TOP 25 RPI WINS:

Gonzaga: 5

UCLA: 3

Oregon: 2

Arizona: 1

(This is why the Zags will likely be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.) — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 8, 2017

Jon Rothstein of CBS said the Zags will likely be the number one seed in the West following their double-digit victory over Saint Mary’s.

Gonzaga beats Saint Mary's with ease for the third time this season. Bulldogs deserve and will likely get the number one seed in the West. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2017

Rothstein also mentioned the Zags are an underrated defensive team.

Gonzaga held its three opponents to 58.0 PPG and just 36.3% from the field during the WCC Tournament. Such an underrated defensive team. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2017

In response to a tweet from Mid-Major Madness, Jeff Borzello says it’s all so predictable.

Gonzaga beats unranked team: "They play nobody. They're overrated."



Gonzaga destroys ranked team: "Ranked team is overrated." — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 8, 2017

So, what are the media saying about Gonzaga’s chances of heading to the Final Four?

Dick Vitale, a longtime college basketball analyst with ESPN, said the Zags are a legitimate Final Four threat.

I love this Gonzaga team / to me the Best team Mark Few has ever had / a Final 4 legit threat / Mark Few is my COACH OF THE YEAR ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2017

