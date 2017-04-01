KREM
Close

WATCH: KREM 2's Bulldog Madness post-game special

Staff , KREM 10:11 PM. PDT April 01, 2017

PHOENIX -- Gonzaga beat South Carolina Saturday afternoon to send them to the NCAA Championship.

They will play North Carolina Monday at 6:20 p.m. on KREM 2. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories