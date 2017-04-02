UNC favored over Gonzaga in NCAA title game

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs players react after the game against South Carolina in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four. Gonzaga defeated South Carolina 77-73. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Two college basketball programs on opposite ends of the country and with much different histories will face off for the national championship on Monday.



North Carolina and Gonzaga pulled out hard-fought wins in the semifinals to set the stage for the title game. North Carolina has five national titles, and Gonzaga is making its first appearance in a championship game.



North Carolina opened as a two-point favorite over the Bulldogs, of Spokane, Washington.

© 2017 KING-TV